Channing Tatum Sends Jessie J A Very Sappy Happy Birthday Note

“This woman just poured her heart out on stage at the Royal Albert Hall,” he said in a picture taken at Jessie J’s concert. “Whoever was there got to witness something special. Wow.”

During that same month, Jessie J supported Tatum at his live performance of “Magic Mike” in London.

Tatum split from Jenna Dewan, his former “Step Up” co-star and wife of nearly nine years, back in April 2018. The two released a joint statement announcing their decision to “lovingly” separate.