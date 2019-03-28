Channing Tatum Sends Jessie J A Very Sappy Happy Birthday Note

Channing Tatum doesn’t mind getting sappy for all the world to see.
The actor wished his “baby,” new girlfriend Jessie J, a very happy birthday on Instagram Wednesday, the same day the singer turned 31.
“Wishing you the happiest day filled with all the love and all the light,” he wrote. “You came into this world on this day and lit it on fire. You have blessed our eyes, our ears, our hearts and our lives.”
Tatum added, “So thank you for just being you. You are so very special. Happy birthday Baby.”
The two were first linked to each other back in October after a mini-golf date. Tatum gushed over the singer after watching her perform at Royal Albert Hall in November, seemingly confirming that the romance was on.
“This woman just poured her heart out on stage at the Royal Albert Hall,” he said in a picture taken at Jessie J’s concert. “Whoever was there got to witness something special. Wow.”
During that same month, Jessie J supported Tatum at his live performance of “Magic Mike” in London.
Tatum split from Jenna Dewan, his former “Step Up” co-star and wife of nearly nine years, back in April 2018. The two released a joint statement announcing their decision to “lovingly” separate.
“Absolutely nothing has changed about how much we love one another, but love is a beautiful adventure that is taking us on different paths for now,” the two said.
“There are no secrets nor salacious events at the root of our decision — just two best-friends realizing it’s time to take some space and help each other live the most joyous, fulfilled lives as possible.”
Shortly after the split, Dewan began dating Broadway star and Tony award winner Steve Kazee. She told Us Weekly last year that she was “very happy” with her new beau.