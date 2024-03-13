EntertainmentChanning Tatumzoe kravitzlenny kravitz

Channing Tatum Cheers On Future Father-In-Law Lenny Kravitz At A Special Event

The "Magic Mike" star accompanied Zoë Kravitz at a memorable event honoring the rock icon.
Kimberley Richards
Trends Reporter, HuffPost

Channing Tatum is clearly already an expert at fulfilling son-in-law duties.

The “Magic Mike” star was featured front and center in the audience at a Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony dedicated to Lenny Kravitz on Tuesday. News broke in October that Tatum got engaged to the rock star’s daughter, actor Zoë Kravitz.

Tatum and Zoë Kravitz were spotted sitting together and holding hands at the Hollywood star event honoring the “Fly Away” singer. They have been romantically linked since 2021.

Some photos captured sweet moments of Tatum bending down to take photos of Lenny and Zoë Kravitz together.

Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz seen sitting together at the "Batman" star's father's Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony on Tuesday in Los Angeles.
via Associated Press
Tatum seen taking a photo of Zoë Kravitz, Lenny Kravitz, Denzel Washington and host Sibley Scoles at the ceremony honoring Lenny Kravitz with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
via Associated Press

At one point in the ceremony, host Sibley Scoles acknowledged Tatum’s presence in the crowd, which brought on cheers and an applause from Lenny Kravitz who was standing onstage.

Zoë Kravitz and Denzel Washington were among the speakers at Tuesday’s ceremony.

During her speech, the “Big Little Lies” star celebrated her dad for making “people feel alive” as a rock star and cultural icon.

Zoë Kravitz is set to make her feature directorial debut with thriller, “Blink Twice,” which stars Tatum as a tech billionaire who hosts an intimate gathering on his private island. The film is due out in August.

Lenny Kravitz has previously gushed over his daughter’s relationship with Tatum, telling People magazine in January that the two “have something that’s naturally special.”

“They also do the work,” he added.

