Channing Tatum Reveals A Third 'Magic Mike' Movie Is On The Way

Channing Tatum has not hung up his G-string for good just yet.

On Monday, the actor confirmed that a third film installment of the smash stripper-themed franchise “Magic Mike” is on the way.

“Well world, looks like Mike Lane’s tapping back in,” Tatum wrote on Twitter and Instagram alongside a snapshot of the script for the movie, titled “Magic Mike’s Last Dance.”

According to the image in Tatum’s post, “Magic Mike’s Last Dance” will be directed by Steven Soderbergh from a screenplay by Reid Carolin, who also wrote the first two films in the series.

Soderbergh directed 2012’s “Magic Mike,” though Gregory Jacobs stepped in as director for the 2015 sequel, “Magic Mike XXL.” The new film is slated to debut on HBO Max, though additional casting and a release date have not been announced.

Tatum, who will return to the big screen in early 2022 in the comedy “Dog,” appeared to hint at the news last month when he showed off his rusty (but still impressive) dance moves on social media.

“So here we go, weekend one of exploring and getting back in the saddle,” he wrote in an Instagram story at the time. “I haven’t danced in years... And dance has moved on so much since then. I decided to document the exploration so I could see it.”

From left: Alex Pettyfer, Matthew McConaughey, Joe Manganiello, Channing Tatum and Matt Bomer at a 2012 press event for "Magic Mike." via Associated Press

“Magic Mike,” which also starred Matt Bomer, Joe Manganiello and Matthew McConaughey, was loosely based on Tatum’s real-life experiences as a stripper. The first two films in the franchise reportedly raked in nearly a combined $300 million at the box office worldwide.

HBO Max is also gearing up for the December debut of a new reality series, “Finding Magic Mike,” in which 10 “regular” guys compete for a cash prize via sexy dance routines.

A stage adaptation, “Magic Mike Live,” debuted in 2017 in Las Vegas, and quickly expanded to London, Berlin and Australia. In fact, Soderbergh cited the success of the live show ― which was conceived and co-directed by Tatum ― as the impetus for the third film.

