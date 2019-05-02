Channing Tatum Posts Nude Shower Photo And Internet Gets Real Thirsty

Fans of Channing Tatum will be happy to know that he’s showering. Good hygiene is important.

But some are even happier to see him actually in the shower, naked, in an Instagram photo posted Wednesday. He has his hands strategically placed at least, leaving something to the imagination.

Don’t forget to wash behind the ears, Channing!

The 39-year-old actor was perhaps channeling his stripper character from the movie “Magic Mike” when he posted the pic to pay off a bet for losing a game of Jenga to girlfriend Jessica Cornish (aka Jessie J).

“I’m never playing Jenga with her ever again,” he wrote in the caption.

“Sharing is caring,” she responded.

Twitter had no intention of handing Tatum a towel.

I think you should play jenga every day and let her beat you 🙈🤤😂😂 — CAROLANN 💋 (@CarolannGWx) May 1, 2019

We all won Jenga. pic.twitter.com/KZpzawAt6f — Brent Stansell (@brentstansell) May 1, 2019