What's Hot

Conservative CNN Pundit Fears Trump Weaponizing One Thing For 2024

Fox News Sued By Ex-Staffer Alleging ‘Decades-Long' Abuse, Blackmail By Roger Ailes

George Conway Explains Why Trump’s Docs Scandal Is ‘Like The Shoe Bomber’

'Harry & Meghan' Director Liz Garbus Says Buckingham Palace Lied To 'Discredit' Doc

California Judge Orders Release Of Footage Of Paul Pelosi Attack

Randy Gonzalez, Of TikTok's Popular Father-Son Act Enkyboys, Dies At 35

Trump's Attack On Ex-COVID Adviser Contains 1 Weird Detail

Washington Post Predicts How Kevin McCarthy's Latest 'Pettiness' Could Haunt Him

Mass. Congressman Reads AI-Generated Speech On House Floor

Shakira's Ex Goes Insta Official With New Woman A Week After Diss Song

The 6 Most Common Things Oldest Siblings Bring Up In Therapy

Stephen Colbert Taunts Fox News Over Its Dumb New Freakout

EntertainmentChanning Tatummagic mike

Channing Tatum Reveals If He’ll Ever Tell His Daughter He Used To Be A Stripper

The “Magic Mike” star's stripper character is loosely inspired by his brief stint as an 18-year-old male dancer.
Jazmin Tolliver

Trends Reporter, HuffPost

Channing Tatum is getting candid about whether he’ll tell his daughter about his past as a stripper one day.

In an interview published Wednesday, the “Magic Mike’s Last Dance” star told Entertainment Tonight that when his 9-year-old daughter, Everly, is “old enough” to watch the explicit film, “we’ll have that conversation.”

“There’s no version of me not having the conversation of ‘Dad didn’t just do them in movies, I was an actual stripper,’” he said. “I’m not gonna lie to her.”

Tatum’s “Magic Mike” character, Mike Lane, is loosely inspired by the actor’s own brief stint as an 18-year-old male performer in Tampa, Florida, before he found success in Hollywood.

The actor told the Hollywood Reporter in 2014 that he made “150 bucks … on a good night” as a stripper. “On a bad night, 70 bucks — even 50 at times … Not as good as you think.”

Tatum, who is currently dating actor Zoë Kravitz, wed his “Step Up” co-star Jenna Dewan in 2009, and the couple welcomed Everly in 2013 before finalizing their divorce in 2019.

The first “Magic Mike” was a surprise hit, grossing $167 million at the box office and leading to the follow-up release of the 2015 sequel, “Magic Mike XXL.”

“Magic Mike’s Last Dance” marks the third and final installment in the cinematic franchise.

Directed by Steven Soderbergh, the steamy film also stars Ayub Khan-Din, Gavin Spokes, Caitlin Gerard, Juliette Motamed, Jemelia Georg and Vicki Pepperdine.

Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Jazmin Tolliver - Trends Reporter, HuffPost

Trends Reporter, HuffPost

Popular in the Community