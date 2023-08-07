Channing Tatum Goes Full Swiftie Mode In Lively Cameo At Taylor Swift's Eras Tour

Channing Tatum declared that he’s “daddy” and danced along to Taylor Swift during the singer’s SoFi Stadium show near Los Angeles on Saturday.

Gayle King, who attended the Eras Tour with her daughter, Kirby Bumpus, shared a picture of herself with the “Magic Mike” actor as he rocked a “Lover”-like heart made of colorful glitter on his face.

Tatum also wore a shirt that read “It’s me, hi, I’m the daddy, it’s me” — a reference to Swift’s song “Anti-Hero.”

And the actor, in a video shared by King, didn’t hold back his dance moves while Swift performed her hit “Shake It Off.”

“A round of applause to @channingtatum & @karomobrown who went all in!” King wrote in a shoutout to Tatum and “Queer Eye” star Karamo Brown, who also attended the show and once appeared in Swift’s “You Need to Calm Down” music video.

Tatum has proved himself to be a Swiftie in the past, telling Vanity Fair in 2015 that he would listen to “Shake It Off” or Baby Einstein with his then-1-and-a-half-year-old daughter Everly.