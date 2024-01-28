Channing Tatum Hypes Up Zoë Kravitz As A Director, Shares Rare Behind-The-Scenes Look

Channing Tatum thinks Zoe Kravitz’s directing skills are pure magic.
In an Instagram post on Friday, the “Magic Mike” star celebrated his fiancée, who is making her feature directorial debut for an upcoming film he stars in, titled “Blink Twice.”
“MISS DIRECTOR LADY HERSELF IN ACTION!!” he wrote in the caption of the post. “ABSOLUTELY CRUSHING IT. CAN’T WAIT FOR YALL TO SEE.”
The post featured a photo and a video of Kravitz busy at work on set. News of Kravitz and Tatum’s engagement broke in October, nearly three years after they first sparked dating rumors.
Kravitz also shared on Instagram Friday a slideshow of photos from the set of the film. The first is a playful shot of her sticking her tongue out while standing next to Tatum, who rocks an open white button-down shirt.
“Blink Twice,” which was originally titled “Pussy Island,” is set to hit theaters this summer on Aug. 23. The thriller follows a tech billionaire who invites a cocktail waitress to join him and his friends to a private island, where things take a dark turn, according to a description from The Hollywood Reporter.
Tatum split from his ex-wife, dancer Jenna Dewan, in 2018 after nearly nine years of marriage. Previously, he he’d been romantically linked to singer Jessie J.
Kravitz wed fellow actor Karl Glusman in 2019. She filed for divorce from Glusman the following year.
Lenny Kravitz, the father of the “Big Little Lies” actor, weighed in on his daughter’s engagement to Tatum earlier this month.
The rock icon told Entertainment Tonight in a red carpet interview that he was focused on his daughter’s happiness.
“Hey, man, that’s life, you know,” he said in a video shared by the news outlet. “When your family is happy, when your child is happy, that’s it ― I’ve done well. Blessed.”