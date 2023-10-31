LOADING ERROR LOADING

What a treat for actors Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz: They reportedly got engaged before Halloween.

People reported the new development in their two-year relationship on Monday, citing multiple unnamed sources. ET also reported the news.

The two met while making Kravitz’s directorial debut, “Pussy Island,” a thriller that stars Tatum as a tech billionaire who hosts an intimate gathering on his private island.

Behind the scenes, the two quickly bonded.

“Whether it was making me tea or pouring me a drink or going to whip someone into shape or whatever — he really was my protector and it was really wonderful and sweet,” she told GQ in 2022. “I think if you can do something like that together, it’s a good test. And we came out even stronger.”

Tatum has built some of his career on the “Magic Mike” male stripper franchise while Kravitz recently raised her profile by starring as Catwoman in “The Batman” with Robert Pattinson as the caped crusader.

They’re playing dress-up off-screen too these days ― they were recently photographed in a “Rosemary’s Baby” sendup theme on the way to Kendall Jenner’s Halloween party. You can see the possible engagement bling on her finger as Kravitz, going as Rosemary Woodhouse from the ’68 horror flick, walks with Tatum, who’s, well, a baby.

Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz are seen arriving at Kendall Jenner's Halloween party on October 28, 2023 in Los Angeles. MEGA via Getty Images

Tatum, 43, was previously married to Jenna Dewan, with whom he shares a 10-year-old daughter. Kravitz, the 34-year-old daughter of celebrity exes Lenny Kravitz and Lisa Bonet, filed for divorce from Karl Glusman in late 2020 and it was finalized in 2021.