Outlets In Weird Places? These Are The Best Chargers And Charging Stations For Your Dorm Room

Those heading off to college for the first time are likely busy going down the checklist of must-have items to shop for. Classic dorm room essentials include things like shower shoes and a three-tiered rolling cart , but there’s one item that might have slipped your mind but is just as important: a good charger or charging station .

It’s shocking how quickly a basic phone charger can become battered and frayed, and having a fresh one on hand not only ensures that it’ll work properly but safely as well. And given that many accommodations don’t have outlets in convenient places, they can problem-solve for that as well. Below, we’ve rounded up the best chargers and charging stations for dorm rooms. They include portable options that you can use while laying in bed or on the go when you can’t be tethered, chargers with long cables so you can juice up even when the outlet is in a hard-to-reach spot and aesthetically pleasing charging stations for the aesthetes among us.