Outlets In Weird Places? These Are The Best Chargers And Charging Stations For Your Dorm Room

A power strip with traditional and USB outlets

: 4.8 out of 5 starsThis multifunctional cord is as convenient as it gets. Use it to plug in lamps or other items along with your tech devices. You can snag one of these with a five-foot cord or a 10-foot cord depending on how long you need it to be. It has four USB ports, a USB-C port and three AC outlets. It's pretty much got everything you need to power up your dorm room. The low-profile flat plug won't jut out into furniture and angles away from your wall outlet so you'll have the space to plug something else into the outlet, too.: "What can I say? It brings what any normal power strip has but the squared shape is convenient to place it visibly and give a nice aesthetic look to your table, the flat wall connector is convenient for when you need to connect it in tight spaces but it is a common design nowadays that honestly, any other power strip that doesn't come with it, it is a hard pass for me. The extra USB ports —including the usb type c one— are very convenient and just add to the charging capability —which I should mention, it is great. Overall I have no complaints, I have bought three of these already if that is an indicator of pleased I am with the product." — Christopher Zelaya