Outlets In Weird Places? These Are The Best Chargers And Charging Stations For Your Dorm Room

A fresh charger will not only work properly, but safely as well — and these clever options can also solve issues with weirdly-located wall outlets.
A <a href="https://www.amazon.com/WAITIEE-Wireless-Charger-Charging-Compatible/dp/B082X6Q8T7?th=1&tag=lourdesuribe-20&ascsubtag=64d26d5ee4b0fa822c0bef37%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="multi-device charging station" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="64d26d5ee4b0fa822c0bef37" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/WAITIEE-Wireless-Charger-Charging-Compatible/dp/B082X6Q8T7?th=1&tag=lourdesuribe-20&ascsubtag=64d26d5ee4b0fa822c0bef37%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">multi-device charging station</a>, <a href="https://www.amazon.com/iWALK-Portable-Charger-Ultra-Compact-Compatible/dp/B07Y4PRK7Y?tag=lourdesuribe-20&ascsubtag=64d26d5ee4b0fa822c0bef37%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="portable iWalk charger" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="64d26d5ee4b0fa822c0bef37" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/iWALK-Portable-Charger-Ultra-Compact-Compatible/dp/B07Y4PRK7Y?tag=lourdesuribe-20&ascsubtag=64d26d5ee4b0fa822c0bef37%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">portable iWalk charger</a> and <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Outlets-Desktop-Charging-Station-Extension/dp/B07V32PJ59?tag=lourdesuribe-20&ascsubtag=64d26d5ee4b0fa822c0bef37%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="versatile power strip." data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="64d26d5ee4b0fa822c0bef37" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Outlets-Desktop-Charging-Station-Extension/dp/B07V32PJ59?tag=lourdesuribe-20&ascsubtag=64d26d5ee4b0fa822c0bef37%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">versatile power strip.</a>
Amazon
Those heading off to college for the first time are likely busy going down the checklist of must-have items to shop for. Classic dorm room essentials include things like shower shoes and a three-tiered rolling cart, but there’s one item that might have slipped your mind but is just as important: a good charger or charging station.

It’s shocking how quickly a basic phone charger can become battered and frayed, and having a fresh one on hand not only ensures that it’ll work properly but safely as well. And given that many accommodations don’t have outlets in convenient places, they can problem-solve for that as well. Below, we’ve rounded up the best chargers and charging stations for dorm rooms. They include portable options that you can use while laying in bed or on the go when you can’t be tethered, chargers with long cables so you can juice up even when the outlet is in a hard-to-reach spot and aesthetically pleasing charging stations for the aesthetes among us.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.
1
Amazon
A foldable charging pad that turns into a triangular phone holder
Amazon rating: 4.3 out of 5 stars

This unexpectedly versatile phone charging station can be used lying flat or folded into a triangular stand. It's a wireless magnetic pad that can charge a smartphone, smart watch and wireless earbuds all at the same time, making it ultra-convenient. Pick from a variety of colors (just double-check first to make sure to make sure your phone is compatible).

Promising review: "Great to charge everything overnight off one USB port. Depending on the hotel chain, power near the bedside may be very limited. This was the solution, no regrets. Packable, universal and quick to charge. Checks all the boxes for Apple and non-Apple devices on the go. Would buy again, recommend to travelers too." — Noel the Pilot
$39.99 at Amazon
2
Amazon
A power strip with traditional and USB outlets
Amazon rating: 4.8 out of 5 stars

This multifunctional cord is as convenient as it gets. Use it to plug in lamps or other items along with your tech devices. You can snag one of these with a five-foot cord or a 10-foot cord depending on how long you need it to be. It has four USB ports, a USB-C port and three AC outlets. It's pretty much got everything you need to power up your dorm room. The low-profile flat plug won't jut out into furniture and angles away from your wall outlet so you'll have the space to plug something else into the outlet, too.

Promising review: "What can I say? It brings what any normal power strip has but the squared shape is convenient to place it visibly and give a nice aesthetic look to your table, the flat wall connector is convenient for when you need to connect it in tight spaces but it is a common design nowadays that honestly, any other power strip that doesn't come with it, it is a hard pass for me. The extra USB ports —including the usb type c one— are very convenient and just add to the charging capability —which I should mention, it is great. Overall I have no complaints, I have bought three of these already if that is an indicator of pleased I am with the product." — Christopher Zelaya
$13.50+ at Amazon
3
Amazon
A lipstick-sized charger
Amazon rating: 4.3 out of 5 stars

Keep your Apple products at full charge with this small and dare we say elegant mini external charger. Don't be fooled by its small size. It's got enough power to fully charge an iPhone and is compatible with almost all phone cases and even AirPods.

Promising review: "The holy grail of portable chargers !!! I was traveling to Disney for vacation and knowing me I would drain my battery with just taking pictures alone. I wanted a portable battery but didn’t want a carry a cord either so I was excited when I found this little baby! It does exactly as described, pretty link color, and I get 1 full charge of battery for my IPhone 11. Get it you will not be disappointed!" — Meghan Doble
$29.99 at Amazon
4
Amazon
A wall block charging station with multiple USB ports
Amazon rating: 4.6 out of 5 stars

Charge all your devices at the same time with this handy upright block. The silhouette can help to save space on your desk or nightstand, while making it possible to charge both Androids and iPhones. It can charge up to six devices simultaneously and has multiple protections in place to make sure that it's safe. It's available in a variety of colors.

Promising review: "This charging unit is great works as advertised. I was able to eliminate multiple charging cords love the fact that I can charge my phone, watch and pods all at the same time. I would highly recommend this device to anyone looking to consolidate their charging needs into a single charger." — David Farnworth
$16.99 at Amazon
5
Amazon
An ultra-thin socket cover with an attached six-plug power strip
Amazon rating: 4.7 out of 5 stars

If your outlet is behind a bed or a desk, then you may want this super slim socket cover and extension cord to make plugging in and charging your devices easy and accessible. You can get it with a three-foot or eight-foot cord.

Promising review: "After rearranging our bedroom, my fiancé and I discovered the only outlet on the wall was right in the middle which happened to be where the bed was placed. We needed plugs for our phones, lamps etc...and hated we had to use a cord that stuck out. No matter how we situated the cord or bed, we were not able to push our mattress against the wall, hence causing the pillows to slide back behind the bed 🙄 This little gem was the perfect solution. It’s ultra sleek and fixed the problem immediately! Very simple to use and install. I’d recommend to anyone!" — MissRaquel
$23.95+ at Amazon
6
Amazon
A three-pack of 6-foot USB-C cables and charging boxes
Amazon rating: 4.5 out of 5 stars

It is extremely stressful to realize you don't have a charger with the right wall block, but thanks to this three-pack you'll always have one on hand. They have six-foot-long lightning cords, which makes them ideal for use with outlets hiding in pesky places. You can even get them in a variety of color combos to best suit your aesthetic.

Promising review: "My expectations weren't high as usually chargers I buy online stop working after a week or 2. Not these! They have held up, super fast charging and I'm glad to finally have quality charges again!" — michelle
$17.95 at Amazon
7
Amazon
A three-in-one charging station
Amazon rating: 4.3 out of 5 stars

Charge your phone, smartwatch and earbuds in one go with this multi-use charging station. It is compatible with Apple, Samsung and Google products, works quickly and efficiently and has a touch button sensor so you know if your items are docked properly. It's available in seven different colors.

Promising review: "Must have for a techie. Great purchase for anyone who uses a phone, earbuds, and a Smart Watch. Charges relatively quickly, and it super convenient. It's also great for those of us who tend to lose things :)" — Holly B
$21.99+ at Amazon
8
Courant
Courant Catch:3 Essentials charging station
Courant rating 4.1 out of 5 stars

I'm absolutely devoted to Courant charging stations; not only do they nail the aesthetics but they are incredibly functional as well. Despite the higher price point, it's definitely worth the splurge for someone who wants to add a refined, elegant vibe to their dorm room while also utilizing the catchall space to stay organized. Made of high-quality materials like leather and linen, Courant’s charging stations are not the clunky, plastic eyesores you’ve likely come across. I have the Catch:2 Classic in linen, which I keep in the living room, and it’s so understated and elegant that guests don’t even realize it’s a charging station. It quickly charges up iPhones, AirPods and my cheapie wireless earbuds with ease, has a slim silhouette that doesn’t take up a ton of real estate and blends in seamlessly with my decor. I’m desperate to get one in every room of my home.

Promising review: "I am in love with this charging tray. It’s a very elegant touch to my nightstand. The quality is amazing. I didn’t get the leather, I got the fabric and it looks amazing with my decor. As a bonus it charges my AirPods Pro with the case on." — PetaGaye T.
$100 at Courant
9
Amazon
A set of two Android phone chargers and extra-long cables
Amazon rating: 4.6 out of 5 stars

This USB C cable kit supports all manner of Samsung devices. It's specially designed to charge and transfer data quickly, so you can get on with work and life. It comes with two blocks and two cables, and you can choose from 6.6-foot, 8-foot and 12-foot lengths.

Promising review: They get the job done at an decent pace. Solid physical connection, no wiggling. Definitely worth the money for two, I'm happy with the buy." — Kelly
$16.99+ at Amazon
10
Amazon
A quick-charging iPhone charger
Amazon rating: 4.5 out of 5 stars

Available in black or white, this charger has a six-foot-long cable and is compatible with iPhones and iPads. It has a USB C port that can charge your phone at lightning speed. The smart chip in the cable matches the one required by Apple, which helps with speed, safety and consistency.

Promising review: "So glad I bought this during the Amazon prime deals, this is such a great charger! Fast charging and the I love how long the cord is." — Shannon
$7.92+ at Amazon
11
Amazon
A lightweight slim external charger
Rating: 4.6 out of 5 stars

This wildly popular charger is incredibly slim and lightweight compared to other options and is compatible with most smartphones and devices. It has a whopping 47,621 five-star reviews on Amazon.

Promising review: "I like the solid and sleek construction. Fits easily in my pocket. Most importantly it works! Fast charging, enough capacity to charge my phone multiple times over multiple days, and withstands plenty of me dropping it and yanking the cord out awkwardly and accidentally. This is the 4th Anker charger I’ve owned. I share them with my family and use all 4." — Joe Hull
$21.99 at Amazon
12
Amazon
A set of five lighting cables
Amazon rating: 4.6 out of 5 stars

These fast-charging lightning cables are a great option for anyone who already has cable bricks or who wants to charge from their computer or laptop. Each one is only 12 inches long and won't take up too much space, and is ideal for a bedside table, car or desktop. Each one is threaded with high-quality copper wire for safety and max performance.

Promising review: "Not really sure why I didn’t think to get these years ago but wish I hadn’t waited so long. If you’re like me and use CarPlay but only need to look at your phone while it’s plugged in once in a great while, then this cord works perfectly. Short enough to give a clean look but coiled enough to get to where you can see it if you need to." — Brian
$8.99 at Amazon
