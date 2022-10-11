Prosecutors Drop Charges Against Adnan Syed In Ex-Girlfriend's 1999 Killing

Prosecutors have dropped charges against Adnan Syed, the Baltimore man who was sentenced to life in prison for the 1999 murder of a former girlfriend in a case made famous by the podcast “Serial.”

The decision by the Baltimore State’s Attorney’s Office on Tuesday comes nearly a month after prosecutors announced that they lacked confidence in his conviction, leading to his release by a judge. State attorneys were then given 30 days to decide whether to seek a new trial or drop the charges against Syed.

Advertisement

More details about the decision are expected later Tuesday morning, a representative with the Baltimore state’s attorney told HuffPost.

Prosecutors had said that they weren’t asserting his innocence in the death of Hae Min Lee but that they had uncovered new evidence that potentially links two previously known suspects to her death.

Syed, who was 17 when charged with Lee’s death, has maintained his innocence in her killing.

Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby had said that she would drop all charges against Syed and not seek a new trial against him, depending on the results of new DNA testing ordered in the spring.

“If that DNA comes back inconclusive, I will certify that he’s innocent,” Mosby told Baltimore station WJZ last month. “If it comes back to two alternative suspects, I will certify that he’s innocent. If it comes back to Adnan Syed, the state is still in a position to proceed upon the prosecution.”