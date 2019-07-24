Yellowstone Bison Tosses 9-Year-Old Girl Into Air

A 9-year-old is recovering after she was tossed into the air by a bison at Yellowstone National Park on Monday.

The unidentified girl from Odessa, Florida, was part of a group of about 50 or 60 people who came within five to 10 feet of the bison.

The group spent about 20 minutes near the animal before it charged, according to a National Park Service press release.

At one point, the bison hit the girl, who flew high into the air, according to 18-year-old Hailey Dayton, who filmed the incident.

“My brother and I were looking at the hot springs, and we saw a bunch of people running down the path to the bridge. We saw through the trees some people petting the bison, super close,” she told NBC News.

Dayton said the bison became “agitated by all the people and noise” and “just kind of attacked.”

She added: “After that, everyone was screaming. There were a bunch of kids crying.”

After the bison left the scene, the girl’s family took her to the Old Faithful Lodge where she was treated by emergency medical providers, according to the press release. She was later released, but the extent of her injuries is unknown.

The incident is still being investigated and no citations have been issued.

The National Park Service (NPS) website says it is “illegal to willfully remain near or approach wildlife, including birds, within any distance that disturbs or displaces the animal” and recommends visitors stay at least 25 yards from most wildlife at all times.