Case-Mate, West Elm Never let your electronics die with items like the Rifle Paper Co. power disc or an LED wireless charging lamp.

Whether you’re on the go and need your device’s battery at 100% or want something to keep your phone and AirPods on while you work from home, one handy item you need is a charging station.

These multifunctional charging hubs can not only charge your phone and wireless earbuds, but they also serve as decorative elements wherever you place them. Before selecting a charging station, however, you should make sure that your device is compatible with the one you’re eyeing. Some stations or charging pads only work with specific phones and the last thing you want is to buy one that you can’t even use.

But if you’re concerned about having a bulky, huge piece of plastic or metal just sitting on your desk or nightstand, think again. These charging stations come in a variety of designs, shapes and colors to fit your personal style and home decor aesthetic. You can choose marble, bamboo and even leather options to add a dash of eye-pleasing enhancement to your space.

Below, we rounded up seven charging stations that are compatible with multiple types of phones and devices and are either travel-friendly or suitable for at-home use.