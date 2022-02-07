Shopping

7 Great-Looking Charging Stations That Pass For Home Decor

Keep your phone and devices powered up without a tangled tech mess.

Shopping Writer at HuffPost

Never let your electronics die with items like the <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=chargingpads-KristenAdaway-020422-61fd3a63e4b06abdc42f541e&url=https%3A%2F%2Fcase-mate.com%2Fproducts%2Frifle-paper-power-disc-wireless-charger-qi-certified-devices" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Rifle Paper Co. power disc" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="61fd3a63e4b06abdc42f541e" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=chargingpads-KristenAdaway-020422-61fd3a63e4b06abdc42f541e&url=https%3A%2F%2Fcase-mate.com%2Fproducts%2Frifle-paper-power-disc-wireless-charger-qi-certified-devices" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">Rifle Paper Co. power disc</a> or <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=chargingpads-KristenAdaway-020422-61fd3a63e4b06abdc42f541e&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.westelm.com%2Fproducts%2Fmodern-deco-led-charging-table-lamp-usb-h3954%2F%3Fsku%3D1130283" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="an LED wireless charging lamp" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="61fd3a63e4b06abdc42f541e" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=chargingpads-KristenAdaway-020422-61fd3a63e4b06abdc42f541e&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.westelm.com%2Fproducts%2Fmodern-deco-led-charging-table-lamp-usb-h3954%2F%3Fsku%3D1130283" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">an LED wireless charging lamp</a>.
Case-Mate, West Elm
Never let your electronics die with items like the Rifle Paper Co. power disc or an LED wireless charging lamp.

Whether you’re on the go and need your device’s battery at 100% or want something to keep your phone and AirPods on while you work from home, one handy item you need is a charging station.

These multifunctional charging hubs can not only charge your phone and wireless earbuds, but they also serve as decorative elements wherever you place them. Before selecting a charging station, however, you should make sure that your device is compatible with the one you’re eyeing. Some stations or charging pads only work with specific phones and the last thing you want is to buy one that you can’t even use.

But if you’re concerned about having a bulky, huge piece of plastic or metal just sitting on your desk or nightstand, think again. These charging stations come in a variety of designs, shapes and colors to fit your personal style and home decor aesthetic. You can choose marble, bamboo and even leather options to add a dash of eye-pleasing enhancement to your space.

Below, we rounded up seven charging stations that are compatible with multiple types of phones and devices and are either travel-friendly or suitable for at-home use.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Target
Heyday's Qi 2-pad wireless charger
Charge two devices at once with this sleek, double-pad wireless charger. It's compatible with multiple devices, including Qi-enabled devices, iPhone 11 Pro/X/XS, Android phones, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13, iPhone 11/XR and the iPhone 13 Pro Max. It comes with a USB cable and a DC 5V/3A wall adapter.
Get it at Target for $39.99.
2
Case-Mate
Rifle Paper Co.'s power disc
This disc-shaped charging pad from Rifle Paper Co. comes in three colorful designs: wildflowers, garden party blue and a third floral pattern named marguerite. All you have to do is set your device on the disc and let the pad do all the work. It even includes an LED light indicator that lets you know that your device is connected. The charging pad is compatible with Qi-enabled iPhone and Samsung devices.
Get it at Case-Mate for $45.
3
West Elm
An LED wireless charging lamp
Charging meets actual home decor with this gold LED wireless charging lamp. It features a charging base and a USB port, and provides a full charge in just two to three hours. The charging base is compatible with the latest Qi-capable devices, including iPhone 12, 12 Mini, 12 Pro, 12 Pro Max, Google Pixel 5 and Samsung Galaxy Note 20.
Get it at West Elm for $199.
4
Einova
A charging stone
This wireless charging station is made of genuine natural stone and comes in various finishes like black marble, lava, cream marble, white marble and sandstone. It's compatible with all Qi-enabled devices, including iPhone 11, 12, AirPods Pro, Samsung Galaxy and more.
Get it at Einova for $59.
5
Amazon
A bamboo wireless charging station
Made of 100% natural bamboo, this charging station will fit right into the rest of your home decor. It's compatible with devices like the iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 plus, iPhone X, Galaxy S9 and the Google Nexus 7. It also holds small desk items like pens, scissors and notepads.
Get it on Amazon for $39.99.
6
Nomad Goods
Nomad Goods base station hub
For a sleek charging station that blends into the scenery, this padded leather version from Nomad Goods is the way to go. It features three high-power charging coils, one USB-A port and USB-C PD port and can charge up to four devices at a time. It works with all Qi-enabled devices, AirPods Pro and AirPods with wireless charging case, but it does not wirelessly charge the Apple Watch. However, you can use the built-in ports for that.
Get it at Nomad Goods for $99.95.
7
Courant
A Courant Catch:3 charging pad
Courant's line of charging pads includes the Catch:3 pad, which allows space for one device to charge at a time on the left side, and additional space for everyday items like keys, watches and lip balm. It also comes with a USB-A port for additional devices. You can get it in camel, charcoal and natural shades. It's compatible with Qi-enabled devices like the iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone X, Galaxy S6, Samsung Galaxy and Google Nexus 4.
Get it at Courant for $80.
