‘Daily Show’ Guest Host Charlamagne Tha God Has Damning Defense Of Donald Trump Jr.

“Daily Show” guest host Charlamagne Tha God delivered a surprising defense of Donald Trump Jr. on Thursday night after the son of the former president testified in the civil fraud trial in New York.

Asked about documents he signed related to the case, Trump said he was relying on others and wasn’t really aware of the details.

“You all think he’s full of shit, right?” Charlamagne asked his audience. “Yeah, but that’s because you all are Trump haters. I believe this man. I really do. Don Jr.’s defense is that he has no idea what’s going on in his own company and doesn’t even really understand business at all ― which seems right to me!”

Charlamagne also offered a relatable example of people signing things without knowing the details.

“Every website you’ve ever been on has asked you to sign something and you did it without reading it,” he noted. “Mark Zuckerberg might own all of our kidneys.”