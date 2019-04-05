New York radio host Charlamagne tha God isn’t buying President Donald Trump’s “don’t give a F” attitude.

“That’s all a deflection,” Charlamagne, host of the New York show “The Breakfast Club,” told CNN’s Erin Burnett on Thursday.

“I think he’s probably the most insecure man in America,” he added. “He probably goes home at night and cries because he knows that regardless of how much money he has, regardless of what position of power he’s in, there’s some things about him he cannot change.”

Charlamagne speculated that Trump’s insecurity was based on something small, such as not liking the size of his hands.

“I’m serious,” he continued. “Because he’s a bully. And we’ve all had enough experiences with bullies in our life to know that most bullies are insecure. So I just think he’s one of the most insecure people ever. And I really think he goes home at night and cries his eyes out.”