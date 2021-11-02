Charles Barkley claimed he’s never sent an email ― before offering some blunt advice for people who use the form of communication to talk trash about others.

“I’ve never sent an email,” the NBA legend said on the latest episode of “The Steam Room” podcast he hosts with TNT commentator Ernie Johnson.

When challenged over his claim, Barkley admitted he knows “how to respond” to an email but not “how to initiate one.”

Barkley, never one to pull punches, also had some words of warning.

“To all you idiots, fools, and jackasses out there, it’s alright to talk bad about people,” he said. “We all do it. But we don’t leave a paper trail. I talk bad about people the old-fashioned way, behind their back. I don’t put it in writing.”

It’s unclear exactly what prompted Barkley’s guidance, but it followed coach Jon Gruden’s departure from the Las Vegas Raiders over offensive comments he wrote in leaked historic emails,

