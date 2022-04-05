U.S. News

Charles Barkley's Taunting Of Kenny Smith Deserves NCAA Title Trophy Of Its Own

Barkley "guaranteed" a win for the Kansas Jayhawks, and they mounted an incredible comeback against the North Carolina Tar Heels.
Lee Moran

Reporter, HuffPost

Charles Barkley took great delight in mocking his TNT “Inside The NBA” co-host Kenny Smith at Monday’s NCAA men’s basketball final, where the Kansas Jayhawks mounted an astonishing comeback against the North Carolina Tar Heels.

Barkley, who earlier “guaranteed” victory for Kansas, danced to The Village People’s “Y.M.C.A.” and repeatedly tried to get the attention of North Carolina alum Smith.

But Smith hilariously ignored him.

The funny footage did garner attention on Twitter, however, where it has gone viral:

