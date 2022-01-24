Charles Barkley Did Something Kinda Gross And We Can't Ignore It

NBA analyst Charles Barkley will rebound from his recent hygiene blunder ― but we can’t let go of it just yet. (Watch the video below.)

Maybe it’s not on the ick scale of Bill Belichick picking his teeth with a pencil and surveying the results on national television, but Barkley’s move still grossed out his colleagues.

The Hall of Famer licked his eyeglasses and wiped them, uh, clean on TNT’s “Inside the NBA” last week.

“That’s how I clean my glasses,” Barkley explained after the crew berated him for it.

“Come on, Chuck. That’s not how you’re supposed to clean your glasses,” host Ernie Johnson said, per the New York Post.

“I need to be able to see, man. It’s more important for me to see than worry about hygiene,” Barkley replied.

Charles Barkley was caught on "Inside the NBA" cleaning his glasses with his tongue https://t.co/7L8Wic3kw9 pic.twitter.com/G9rmYDfTrK — CNN (@CNN) January 21, 2022

Barkley could have just used the cleaning cloth that comes with the glasses. Or he could have fogged up the lenses with his breath and then wiped, some Twitter users noted.

It was the tongue-to-dirty-glass part that got many people squirming:

Can't say I've never done that. Gross i guess but ... not much different than breathing on them — beth82 (@bethkoob) January 24, 2022

That's turrrrible. Wish Walton was there for his opinion. — Edgar Lockman (@LockmanEdgar) January 22, 2022

He is immunized and now his glasses are too — ctorsAnthony Arinze (@parinze2000) January 22, 2022

No man steam don’t lick — thomas gabriel (@thomasgabrielm) January 21, 2022

Good lord... if you have to, use your breath... not your tongue... — Furious Citizen (@ConcernedFruit) January 21, 2022

Ummmm Charles Barkley just LICKED his eyeglasses to clean them…. — ✨Lolo✨🛸 (@bigbigbootylo) January 21, 2022

Hell, I do that when I'm alone. Not in front of a million people. 😆 🤣 😂 — Justin Opinion (@JustinOpinion13) January 21, 2022

Nobody:



Charles Barkley to his glasses: pic.twitter.com/orpH2yvFj1 — PointsBet Sportsbook (@PointsBetUSA) January 21, 2022