March Madness Analysis Flies Off The Rails With Wild Charles Barkley Uniform Claim

NBA legend Charles Barkley left his fellow analysts in fits of laughter during Friday analysis of March Madness.

Amid a shoutout to team staff during the NCAA Tournament, Barkley issued a special thanks to those who clean the uniforms, claiming: “I’m so old, we used to take a shower in our uniforms.”

Advertisement

Kenny Smith stopped Barkley in his tracks.

“Wait, timeout. There’s no era where you did that,” Smith said, as Clark Kellogg and Greg Gumbel creased up.

“Stop. You’re making this up,” Smith said. “There’s no way you were supposed to wash your uniform with it on. You’re making this up.”

Barkley tried to explain:

“When I first got to the NBA, we flew commercial. So when you played the night before and flew the next morning, when was you exactly gonna get your uniform cleaned? You had to wash your uniform yourself. So after the game, when you got to your room, you took a shower in your uniform, and dried it, and dropped it off on the commercial airline the next day.”

“He’s making this up,” Smith said.

Barkley asked: “Y’all were playing in funky uniforms?”

“You can clean your uniform without showering in it,” Kellogg noted. “That is possible. You can actually clean it without showering in it.”

Advertisement

“You don’t have to have it on,” Smith agreed.

“No, but it’s easier to do it that way,” Barkley replied, sending his colleagues into further hysterics.

Watch the video here: