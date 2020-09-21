TNT basketball analyst Charles Barkley offers many opinions beyond hoops.

So, when he raised his hand like an over-eager schoolkid on Sunday’s “Inside the NBA,” viewers probably suspected he was going off-topic. (See the clip below.)

“What on earth is so urgent that you have to raise your hand?” host Ernie Johnson Jr. asked.

“I just want to say something, America,” Barkley began as if he were about to address something truly important.

But, nah. He roasted the Atlanta Falcons for blowing a 20-point lead against the Dallas Cowboys earlier in the day. He also mentioned how he lost money on the Falcons when they squandered a 25-point lead in the 2017 Super Bowl.

“But they outdid themselves today,” Barkley said. “That was the biggest choke job, what the Atlanta Falcons did today ... that was a CHOKE JOB!”

Barkley’s gleeful rant was dead-on, too. The Falcons could have held on for the victory if they hadn’t acted like spectators in letting the Cowboys recover an onside kick to drive for the winning field goal.