Charles Barkley, Shaq Rip Salt Lake City On Live TV – And Fans Have Thoughts

Barkley, who – along with O’Neal – shared their praise for fans in Utah in the lead up to All-Star Weekend festivities, criticized SLC for being a “boring ass city” before his TV co-host chimed in.

“These people going to heaven, ain’t nothing to do in this boring ass city,” said Barkley, who added to his take after a question from one of his co-hosts.

“It’s a great city but ain’t nothing to do here, these people are all going to heaven.”

“I never ate so much room service in my life,” O’Neal said.

“Can’t smoke, can’t drink, these people going to heaven,” Barkley added.

The comments received a mixed reaction from Twitter users on Sunday.

Utah Sen. Nate Blouin (D) called out the two for their “super disappointing take.”

“Do better Shaq and Charles! Bet y’all were just cooped up in the all star VIP areas and didn’t even get into the city, and are just perpetuating a reputation we’re working hard to change,” Blouin tweeted.

Blouin, in response to one Twitter user’s pushback, added that Barkley’s “can’t smoke, can’t drink” claim was a lie.

“If it’s not their cup of tea, that’s fine. I didn’t come to Utah for the night life either,” Blouin wrote.

Super disappointing take. Do better @SHAQ and Charles! Bet y'all were just cooped up in the all star VIP areas and didn't even get into the city, and are just perpetuating a reputation we're working hard to change. https://t.co/Hq4segw8hS — Nate Blouin (@NateForUtah) February 20, 2023

Other Twitter users agreed with Barkley and said he’s “not wrong” despite their love for the capital city of the Beehive State.

“I’ve been to Utah…he ain’t wrong though lol,” wrote one user.

You can read more reactions to the Salt Lake City comments below.

Idk where he got the “can’t smoke, can’t drink” YES you can! SLC and Utah in general is mainly outdoor fun, AMAZING views. Great National Parks. Great Skiing Resorts. We do lack on nightlife, I do give him that but it’s a great city! — Joel Quiroz (@joelquiroz94) February 20, 2023

Can’t drink in Utah? I saw Chuck in a downtown SLC liquor store on Friday night after work. 😬😬 pic.twitter.com/u2D2tHoeNW — Classless Skip 💤 (@MenaceSocietyUT) February 20, 2023

It’s extremely boring here, but that’s how we like it. Just peace and quiet. Everyone please keep bashing Utah. — Carson (@Carsontaylorw) February 20, 2023

Th stadium is literally surrounded by bars… lol — Rest In Paradise 22 (@TheQuiche1327) February 20, 2023

Bro thought it was sin city — FIJI 7🇨🇦 (@7ijiSeven) February 20, 2023