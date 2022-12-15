What's Hot

Sports
Shaquille O'Neal, Charles Barkley, Skip Bayless, Shannon Sharpe

Charles Barkley And Shaq Brutally Reenact The Skip Bayless-Shannon Sharpe Fight

The "Inside the NBA" crew mocked the feuding "Undisputed" hosts with a really bad impression.
Ron Dicker

General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost

Sometimes imitation is not the sincerest form of flattery.

Shaquille O’Neal and Charles Barkley this week reenacted the viral quarrel between Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe on Fox Sports’ “Undisputed.” And it was awfully funny. (Watch the video below.)

During halftime on TNT’s “Inside the NBA” Tuesday, Hall of Famers O’Neal and Barkley portrayed the moment when Sharpe took off his glasses in anger over Bayless’ “personal” insults during an argument over Tom Brady’s longevity. Bayless, a sportswriter-turned-TV-hot-take-artist, ordered NFL Hall of Famer Sharpe to put his glasses back on.

What the impression by O’Neal (as Bayless) and Barkley (as Sharpe) lacks in skill and accuracy is compensated by the nasty shade of it.

Bayless snarked back at Barkley on Twitter, writing “Thank you for so faithfully watching Undisputed.”

It should be noted that those two have a history. Bayless said earlier this year that Barkley’s repeated threats to kill him over the years truly worried his wife. However, he said he did not take Barkley’s words as seriously and thanked him for the publicity.

Here’s the “Undisputed” verbal tussle that prompted the dramatization:

Ron Dicker - General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost

General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost

