Charles Barkley And Shaq Brutally Reenact The Skip Bayless-Shannon Sharpe Fight

Sometimes imitation is not the sincerest form of flattery.

During halftime on TNT’s “Inside the NBA” Tuesday, Hall of Famers O’Neal and Barkley portrayed the moment when Sharpe took off his glasses in anger over Bayless’ “personal” insults during an argument over Tom Brady’s longevity. Bayless, a sportswriter-turned-TV-hot-take-artist, ordered NFL Hall of Famer Sharpe to put his glasses back on.

Advertisement

What the impression by O’Neal (as Bayless) and Barkley (as Sharpe) lacks in skill and accuracy is compensated by the nasty shade of it.

Shaq and Charles Barkley mocking Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe is peak comedy😂 pic.twitter.com/uncqGgVlAB — KobeTheDreamer🎄🎅🏾 (@KobeTheDreamer) December 14, 2022

Bayless snarked back at Barkley on Twitter, writing “Thank you for so faithfully watching Undisputed.”

It should be noted that those two have a history. Bayless said earlier this year that Barkley’s repeated threats to kill him over the years truly worried his wife. However, he said he did not take Barkley’s words as seriously and thanked him for the publicity.

Advertisement

Charles Barkley: Thank you for so faithfully watching Undisputed. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) December 14, 2022

Here’s the “Undisputed” verbal tussle that prompted the dramatization: