Charles Barkley Reveals His Fenway Park Fantasy And Co-Hosts Lose It

Charles Barkley said Thursday that he “would love to sit on top of the Monstah,” absolutely slaying his TNT colleagues. (Watch the video below.)

It was the randomness. It was his atrocious Boston accent in saying “monster.” It was pretty much everything the basketball Hall of Famer put into his declaration about the famously high Green Monster left-field wall at Fenway Park, which he said he’s never visited.

Fellow hoops analyst Kenny Smith said Barkley’s revelation was “just a viral moment waiting to happen.”

“On today’s episode of ‘What the Chuck Did You Say?’” Shaquille O’Neal chimed in, laughing.

Fans can sit on the Green Monster, one of the iconic features of the Boston Red Sox’s home.

The Green Monster seats at Fenway, pictured in 2022. Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox via Getty Images

Barkley said he’s willing to donate to charity to get there.

Make it happen, Red Sox.

The TNT basketball crew was covering the Boston Celtics’ home win over the Miami Heat to force a Game 6 in the NBA’s Eastern Conference Finals.

The broadcast team won’t return to Boston this season if the Celtics lose the next game in Miami.