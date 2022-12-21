Charles Barkley Is Even Funnier In Whiteout Conditions

Tis the season for hijinks on “Inside the NBA” ― and analyst Charles Barkley was the target on Tuesday. (Watch the video below.)

In a musical segment that featured Jacquees singing “Let It Snow” and faux flakes gently falling in the studio, Barkley got dumped on in a sudden squall.

LET IT SNOW, CHUCK ⛄️🤣 pic.twitter.com/J9Tzv9gfRk — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) December 21, 2022

Hey, Chuck, at least you didn’t get shoved into a Christmas tree like colleague Shaquille O’Neal did recently.

“I hate y’all,” NBA Hall of Famer Barkley said after the mini-blizzard plopped on his head.

Last week, Barkley shaded sports-media rivals Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe with a silly reenactment of their intense quarrel, but Barkley took a direct hit from his own on Tuesday.

Fans loved it.

Chuck thought it was donut powder — EA (@3wil1106) December 21, 2022

You Didn't Get The Memo Chuck!?! pic.twitter.com/0o7CMBIzEI — Jay Ross (@JasonRoss76) December 21, 2022

I love how he was feeling the music at first 😭💀 — ⬡ JBL ⬡ 🇺🇸 (@TrvdeMvrcc) December 21, 2022

Chuck’s desk right now pic.twitter.com/mvHZRgZUAZ — Bobby Dixon (@klctve) December 21, 2022