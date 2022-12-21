What's Hot

Entertainment
Charles Barkleyinside the nba

Charles Barkley Is Even Funnier In Whiteout Conditions

"I hate y'all," the "Inside the NBA" analyst told his crew after the surprise in-studio storm.
Ron Dicker

General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost

Tis the season for hijinks on “Inside the NBA” ― and analyst Charles Barkley was the target on Tuesday. (Watch the video below.)

In a musical segment that featured Jacquees singing “Let It Snow” and faux flakes gently falling in the studio, Barkley got dumped on in a sudden squall.

Hey, Chuck, at least you didn’t get shoved into a Christmas tree like colleague Shaquille O’Neal did recently.

“I hate y’all,” NBA Hall of Famer Barkley said after the mini-blizzard plopped on his head.

Last week, Barkley shaded sports-media rivals Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe with a silly reenactment of their intense quarrel, but Barkley took a direct hit from his own on Tuesday.

Fans loved it.

