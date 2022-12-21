Charles Barkley Is Even Funnier In Whiteout Conditions

Tis the season for hijinks on “Inside the NBA” ― and analyst Charles Barkley was the target on Tuesday. (Watch the video below.)
In a musical segment that featured Jacquees singing “Let It Snow” and faux flakes gently falling in the studio, Barkley got dumped on in a sudden squall.
Advertisement
Hey, Chuck, at least you didn’t get shoved into a Christmas tree like colleague Shaquille O’Neal did recently.
“I hate y’all,” NBA Hall of Famer Barkley said after the mini-blizzard plopped on his head.
Last week, Barkley shaded sports-media rivals Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe with a silly reenactment of their intense quarrel, but Barkley took a direct hit from his own on Tuesday.
Fans loved it.
Advertisement
Advertisement