Charles Barkley Is Offered $10,000 By Shaquille O'Neal To Spell 'Spectacular'

Charles Barkley was in peak early-season form on “Inside the NBA” this week as he tried to spell “spectacular” after a generous challenge from co-star Shaquille O’Neal. (Watch the video below.)

Shaq offered him $10,000 if he could to it ― about $909 a letter.

Barkley tried it in his head but that didn’t seem to work. So he began to write it down on paper to the objection of colleague Kenny Smith, whose laughter became contagious.

In the end Barkley appeared to get it right, although Smith claimed Barkley had originally written it down incorrectly.

Claiming victory, the Hall of Famer Barkley gave props to his alma mater.

“That Auburn education pulled me through, America,” he said.

The dare came during halftime of the game between the reigning champion Golden State Warriors and title hopeful Phoenix Suns. He described the matchup and a previous game on Tuesday as “spectacular,” leading to Shaq’s challenge.

Barkley is no stranger to upstaging the happenings on the court.

His antics last season included licking his eyeglasses clean to the disgust of his colleagues and threatening to throw his coffee mug at hecklers who tossed stuff at him during the NBA playoffs.