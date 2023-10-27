Charles Barkley Says How He Really Feels About Trump-Biden Rematch

LOADING ERROR LOADING

NBA legend Charles Barkley dunked hard on a probable rematch between President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump in 2024. (Watch the video below.)

In an episode of “Who’s Talking To Chris Wallace?” that began streaming Friday on Max, CNN’s Wallace asked Barkley for his thoughts on an election showdown featuring the Democratic incumbent and the four-times-indicted Republican front-runner.

Advertisement

“I don’t feel good about a rematch,” Barkley said. “Number one, I don’t think President Trump represents a statesman, civility, things like that. And I think President Biden is too old. I don’t feel really good about either one of them. ”

Wallace mentioned that Barkley once pondered a run for governor of Alabama as a Republican and later became a Democrat. Barkley shared that he now considers himself an independent, saying he was disillusioned with both parties.

“I don’t think either one of these parties are really concerned about people,” he said, per Mediaite.

Advertisement

But the TNT “Inside the NBA” personality and future CNN host still seems to lean Democratic. He has supported the LGBTQ+ community and criticized anti-vaccine pro athletes during the pandemic.

This week, the Hall of Famer confronted NBA Commissioner Adam Silver on the air about the league’s domestic abuse issues.

But he’s always up for talking hoops.

Barkley told Wallace that Michael Jordan is the best player ever (despite their feud) and that the most passionate fans are in New York, Philadelphia and Boston.