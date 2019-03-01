NYT Columnist On Trump: 'I’ve Changed My Mind On Impeachment'

New York Times columnist Charles Blow tweeted on Thursday that he’s changed his mind ― and now believes it’s time to impeach President Donald Trump.

Blow has in the past pointed out that impeachment is a political process with no guarantee of success ― indeed, more likely to fail, especially with Republicans in control of the Senate.

The columnist no longer appears to hold that view, tweeting:

I’ve changed my mind on impeachment.



I used to agree that an impeachment in the House, knowing that the Senate wouldn’t vote to remove, was folly.



Now, I think it must be done ANYWAY. The political question is also a moral one: We can’t have a criminal prez who goes unchecked — Charles M. Blow (@CharlesMBlow) February 28, 2019

Blow, currently on leave from the newspaper as he works on a book, also replied to a reader who said Trump should be “exposed, shamed, indicted then voted out and prosecuted to the fullest extent.”

Sir, an impeachment IS an indictment. The trial is conducted in the Senate. https://t.co/TxfOqOPp53 — Charles M. Blow (@CharlesMBlow) February 28, 2019