Charles Melton's Golden Globes Date Will Melt Your Heart

Charles Melton brought the sweetest date to this year’s Golden Globe Awards.
The “May December” actor had his mother, Sukyong Melton, on his arm while walking the red carpet at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday.
Melton, who is nominated for best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture, said it “meant the world” to have his mom there, especially after feeling a bit ill ahead of the event.
“It’s so grounding,” he told Entertainment Tonight’s Rachel Smith. “I was a little under the weather a few days ago, and she was making me chicken soup and taking care of me, it was really nice.”
Melton paid tribute to his mother earlier this month during the Critics Choice Association’s Celebration of Cinema & Television Honoring Black, Latino & AAPI Achievements, where he was honored for best breakthrough performance.
“I stand today in front of my mother,” he said with tears in his eyes. “I’m proud of my Korean American heritage. Umma, umma, You are my hero.”
Melton wasn’t the only one who took his mom out on the town on Sunday.
Bradley Cooper also brought his mother, Gloria Campano, to the Globes. His film “Maestro” is nominated for four awards, including best Drama Motion Picture and best Director.
Brie Larson also had her mother Heather Desaulniers in tow.
The Golden Globe Awards begin at 8 p.m. EST, airing on CBS and Paramount+.