Boy, 8, Killed By Man Allegedly Firing Gun At Passing Cars

Charles Montgomery Allen, 40, faces murder, attempted murder and weapons charges after allegedly shooting a gun at cars passing his home on Saturday. Florence County Sheriff's Office

An 8-year-old boy is dead and his father injured after authorities say they were shot by a man who was randomly firing a gun at vehicles passing his South Carolina home over the weekend.

Charles Montgomery Allen, 40, was taken into custody on attempted murder and weapons charges Saturday after officers received a call about the gunfire around 2 p.m. in Florence, the Florence County Sheriff’s Office said.

Quarius Naqua Dunham, who was visiting from New Hampshire, was shot in his neck and his father shot in his leg. The boy died Sunday after being taken off life support, Boston.com reported, citing the coroner’s office. Allen’s charges were then upgraded to include murder.

Quarius’ father is expected to survive, the sheriff’s office said.

Florence County Sheriff T.J. Joye told ABC affiliate WPDE-TV that Allen fired more than 100 rounds of ammunition at passing cars from the woods outside his home.

In a court appearance Wednesday, Allen expressed concerns of paranoia and told a judge he has been trying to get help for the past two years and never meant to hurt anyone, WPDE reported.

“Every device I have has been hacked. Every device, my cell phones. My TV. I can’t even get a signal at my home to watch TV,” he reportedly told the judge, who ordered him held without bond. “I have been a total victim for well over two years. And I said over and over and over I did not want anyone to get hurt.”

