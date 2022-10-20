Pro and College Football Hall of Famer Charley Trippi, a runner-up for the Heisman Trophy at Georgia who went on to lead the Cardinals to their most recent NFL championship in 1947, died Wednesday. He was 100 and was the oldest living Pro Football Hall of Famer at the time of his death.

Georgia Bulldogs halfback Charley Trippi passes during practice in 1946. via Associated Press

The University of Georgia announced that Trippi died peacefully at his Athens home.

Trippi was one of football’s most versatile players, lining up at multiple positions on offense, defense and special teams. He is the only member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame to have at least 1,000 yards rushing, receiving and passing in his career.

Halfback Charley Trippi of the Chicago Cardinals (without his helmet) sits on the bench during his Chicago Cardinals' 45-21 loss to Washington in 1947. Nate Fine via Getty Images

The son of a Pennsylvania coal miner, Trippi played his college football at Georgia in the 1940s, his career interrupted by a stint in the military during World War II.

Charley Tripp, right, at a 2012 Arizona Cardinals game. Christian Petersen via Getty Images

Trippi led the Bulldogs to a Rose Bowl victory, finished second to Glenn Davis for the 1946 Heisman Trophy, and was a No. 1 overall draft pick by the Cardinals, who then called Chicago home.