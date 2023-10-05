TikTok Celeb Charli D'Amelio Fails To Recognize Her Famous Fellow Dunkin' Ad Star

LOADING ERROR LOADING

That may explain why the 19-year-old reality star didn’t know who the Oscar winner was, even though they both promote Dunkin’. (Watch the video below.)

In a Vanity Fair video posted online Friday, D’Amelio was hooked up to a lie detector and repeatedly declared her attachment to the doughnut chain.

This prompted older sister Dixie D’Amelio to show her a picture of Affleck and ask, “Do you think you like Dunkin’ more than this person?”

“Yes,” the teen replied.

“Do you know who that is?” her sibling asked.

“No,” Charli D’Amelio responded. “Who is it?”

“You seriously don’t know?” Dixie D’Amelio said.

“I’m horrible with names,” the little sister explained.

“He’s married to Jennifer Lopez,” the 22-year-old said.

A lightbulb seemed to go on. “Is that Ben?” Charli D’Amelio asked.

“Oh, my God, I’m so stupid,” she added.

Granted, 51-year-old Affleck isn’t exactly in the TikTok dancer’s demographic. But given that they are among the higher-profile endorsers for the doughnut brand and that Affleck even did a Super Bowl commercial for Dunkin’, you might expect a bit more recognition.