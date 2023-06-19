Dad Of Braves Player Was Going To Throw First Pitch On Father's Day, Then Oops

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Braves cut infielder Charlie Culberson hours before his dad was set to throw the ceremonial first pitch to him for Father’s Day.

Culberson, a 34-year-old from Rome, Georgia, was designated for assignment before Sunday’s game at Truist Park against Colorado. He was brought up from Triple-A Gwinnett on May 19 but had not appeared in any games since his promotion.

His father, Charles Culberson, played in the minor leagues in the 1980s.

After the Braves released the younger Culberson, the father of Braves outfielder Michael Harris II threw out the first pitch at Truist Park. Harris went 5 for 5 and scored three times for Atlanta in the 14-6 win.

Culberson made his big league debut in 2012 with San Francisco. He is a .248 hitter with 30 homers and 145 RBIs in 589 games.

He also played for Atlanta for parts of three seasons from 2018-2020, hitting a career-high 12 homers in 2018.

