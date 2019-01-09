POLITICS

Former GOP Rep. Roasts Republicans With Classic 'Monty Python' Metaphor

Former Rep. Charlie Dent of Pennsylvania referenced a hilariously farcical scene to make his point about the government shutdown.

A former GOP lawmaker referenced a farcical scene from hit 1975 movie “Monty Python and the Holy Grail” to criticize the way in which Republicans are dealing with the ongoing partial government shutdown.

Ex-Rep. Charlie Dent (R-Pa.), who stepped down from Congress in 2018, acknowledged on Tuesday’s broadcast of “CNN Tonight” that Republicans “are losing on this shutdown issue,” in which President Donald Trump is demanding $5.7 billion for his wall on the U.S.-Mexico border to end.

“I feel like there’s a ‘Monty Python and the Holy Grail’ moment here. People pretend they’re winning when they’re having their arms and legs hacked off,” Dent, a moderate Republican, said in video shared online by Raw Story.

“I saw it in 2013,” Dent added. “I remember standing up there, 10 days into the shutdown, saying we’re winning. And I said, ’They’re like the knight at the bridge, ‘It’s just a mere flesh wound! My arm’s been hacked off.’”

