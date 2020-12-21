POLITICS

Charlie Kirk's Attempt To Own Twitter Libs Ends In Humiliating Math Lesson

The Turning Point USA leader apparently thinks the number of counties a candidate wins matters more than the number of votes.

A GOP activist’s attempt to own Twitter liberals Sunday evening ended with him getting schooled in basic math.

Charlie Kirk, the head of Turning Point USA — a right-wing student group that has attracted support from white nationalists, posted a tweet that he apparently thought would finally prove that Donald Trump’s baseless voter fraud allegations are true.

Kirk apparently thinks the number of counties a candidate wins matters more than the number of votes.

Kirk apparently didn’t consider the possibility that some counties might have more people in them than others.

Luckily, Twitter users were there to school him.

