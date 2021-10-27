Braves Pitcher Somehow Strikes Out 2 Hitters While Playing On A Broken Leg

Atlanta Braves starter Charlie Morton’s World Series has come to an end but he sure went out with a bang.

Morton was injured in the second inning when a comebacker from Houston Astros’ first baseman Yuli Gurriel hit his right leg:

This was the Gurriel comebacker that got Morton's shin in the second inning. My guess is he had to exit because the area swelled over the past inning. pic.twitter.com/NuV4Zm50Yh — Mark Bowman (@mlbbowman) October 27, 2021

Incredibly, Morton went on to throw 16 more pitches over two innings, getting three more outs on a broken leg. He struck out Chas McCormick, and Martín Maldonado lined out to end the second.

Finishing his night with a 96-mph fastball and an 80-mph curveball to strike out Jose Altuve, Morton appeared to reach his limit as he stumbled and nearly fell. The team later confirmed that he had fractured his right fibula and would miss the remainder of the series.

The Braves said Morton is expected to be ready for Spring training in 2022.