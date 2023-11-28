What's Hot

Charlie Munger, Right-Hand Man To Warren Buffett, Has Died

Berkshire Hathaway says Charlie Munger, who helped Warren Buffett build an investment powerhouse, has died.
AP

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Berkshire Hathaway says Charlie Munger, who helped Warren Buffett build an investment powerhouse, has died.

