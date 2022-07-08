Charlie Puth Confirms His Third Album Is Finally On The Way

Singer-songwriter Charlie Puth is set to release his long-awaited third album, "Charlie," in October. Steve Jennings via Getty Images

After what’s felt to some fans like an eternity, Charlie Puth is ready to make a full-fledged comeback this fall.

The four-time Grammy nominee (and noted oversharer) confirmed on social media Thursday that his hotly anticipated third album, simply titled “Charlie,” will drop Oct. 7.

Advertisement

“This album was born on the internet, and I’ve had so much fun making it in front of all of you this past year,” Puth wrote on Instagram. “2019 me used to think that in order to be an artist, you had to hide away and talk to nobody to make your art. Turns out you make MUCH better art when you involve millions of people in the process.”

He also shared the album’s cover image.

Puth says his upcoming album will feature this cover art. Atlantic Records

Puth didn’t confirm a track listing for the album, which will be his first since 2018’s “Voicenotes.”

Since the start of 2022, however, the New Jersey-born singer-songwriter has released a trio of sterling singles, “Light Switch,” “That’s Hilarious” and “Left and Right,” the last of which features a guest appearance by Jung Kook of BTS.

Advertisement

And two years ago, he unveiled “Girlfriend,” complete with a quirky video that reflected many of his fans’ experiences in the early days of COVID-19.

Catch the music video for “Left and Right” below.

Puth has described much of the creative process behind “Charlie” on TikTok, where he has more than 18 million followers. Earlier this year, he said fans can expect the album to be his most personal work to date.

“I’m just oversharing life experiences and putting melody sprinkles on top of that,” Puth told E! News in February. “I’m proud of myself that I opened up. I’m calling it ‘Charlie’ for that reason ... I love oversharing and I’m going to continue to do it. I can’t really see putting out music a different way.”