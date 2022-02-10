Charlie Puth: Elton John Told Me My 2019 Music 'Sucked'

Charlie Puth says Elton John doesn’t mince words ― especially when it comes to music criticism.

The “See You Again” singer admitted as much when he appeared on “The Kelly Clarkson Show” on Monday.

“He was brutally honest with me. He said my 2019 music sucked,” Puth said.

Still, Puth couldn’t help but think the music legend had a point.

“I agree with him,” he said. “It was not good … He just basically said that I could make a lot better music and he said that I should just make it myself like I always do.”

Puth said he appreciated the harsh truth and said John didn’t say anything that he didn’t already know.

“I was like, ‘Wow, you’re the first person that’s ever said that to me.’ But I was thinking the exact same thing when he said that.”

Last month, the singer said during an interview on Apple Music 1 that he “was kind of pretending to be a cool guy.”