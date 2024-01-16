Charlie Puth's 'In Memoriam' At Emmys Takes Moving Turn For Matthew Perry

Charlie Puth gave one of TV’s dearly departed a special sendoff on Monday at the 75th Emmy Awards. (Watch the video below.)
Puth first performed “See You Again” to honor the small-screen giants who died the past year during the “In Memoriam” segment. But he transitioned into a plaintive version of the “Friends” theme song “I’ll Be There For You” in a tribute to the late star of the sitcom, Matthew Perry.
The beautifully bittersweet performance with the duo The War and Treaty continued as more bold names flashed on the screen, culminating in Perry’s slide at the end to the chorus of “cause you’re there for me too.”
Perry died in October at age 54. The farewell also featured Norman Lear, Andre Braugher, Bob Barker, Harry Belafonte, Suzanne Somers, Barbara Walters, Irene Cara, Alan Arkin, Richard Roundtree, Angela Lansbury, Ron Cephas Jones, Treat Williams, Angus Cloud, Stephen “tWitch” Boss, John Beasley, Leslie Jordan, Jim Brown, David McCallum, Len Goodman, Cindy Williams, Paul Reubens, Tommy Smothers, Kirstie Alley and others.
The whole presentation broke the internet ― into tears.
Puth's performance with The War and Treaty duo
Perry, whose death in October sent shockwaves through Hollywood and the world, closed out the the tribute.