Charlie Sheen Settles 2017 HIV Lawsuit For $120,000 After Allegedly Lying To Ex-Girlfriend

Charlie Sheen settled a lawsuit for $120,000 filed by an ex-girlfriend who alleged he knowingly exposed her to HIV, according to Page Six. Identified only as Jane Doe, she claimed Sheen said he was “fine” when asked if he has any sexually transmissible diseases.

In court documents, the plaintiff alleged she met Sheen in September 2015 and engaged in sexual relations shortly after. The “Two and a Half Men” actor initially used a condom, according to the lawsuit, but decided on unprotected sex beginning on Oct. 26, 2015.

The filings, which described the plaintiff as a “Russian émigré,” alleged Sheen subsequently admitted he was HIV positive. The actor was diagnosed with the disease in 2011.

The woman claimed in her filings that Sheen gave her medication aimed to prevent her from contracting HIV. She alleged to have gone to an emergency clinic before confronting him days later when he was said to have described himself as “noble” for admitting to his diagnosis.

When asked why he didn’t tell her about his HIV, Sheen allegedly said it was “none of her fucking business.” He allegedly told her antiviral medications weren’t even necessary and merely perpetuated “the convenient rumors of the medical community” about the disease.

The alleged incident occurred before Sheen went public with his HIV-positive diagnosis in November 2015 on the “Today” show with Matt Lauer. The next month, his former fiancée Scottine Ross sued him for assault and battery — alleging in court documents that he failed to disclose his HIV status.

These women ultimately weren’t the only ones to have claimed as much, as Sheen told Piers Morgan in 2016 that he hadn’t told up to 25 others he had sex with about his status. Sheen argued subsequent lawsuits were a shakedown, as informing his partners was unnecessary.

“The only times I didn’t tell them was because the last 25 times they used it against me and used my medical condition for their own folly and financial gain,” Sheen told Morgan. “Here’s the great news. No one has been infected by me. No one.”

This most recent lawsuit, however, wasn’t rooted in whether or not his partner had contracted HIV, but in Sheen’s knowing failure to disclose his status concerning sexually transmissible diseases — which is a misdemeanor or felony in 12 states across the country.

