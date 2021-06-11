Conservative Pundit Explains Why It’s Dangerous To Dismiss Arizona GOP Audit As A Joke

Conservative pundit Charlie Sykes on Thursday cautioned against dismissing the Arizona state Senate GOP’s partisan audit of the 2020 election.

Sykes told MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace that “the beating heart” of the GOP was now to embrace ex-President Donald Trump’s lie that he actually beat President Joe Biden “and to use that then as an excuse to change the laws,” referencing Republican-sponsored voter restrictions that are being introduced nationwide.

“As we’ve said before, we can roll our eyes and treat the Arizona audit as a joke, but a clown with a flamethrower still has a flamethrower,” said Sykes, founder of the conservative website The Bulwark.

“We are post-evidence, there is no logical connection to it except that this has now become gospel in the Republican Party,” he added. “And it is not just Arizona. I think that the latest count you had legislatures from seven states visit this Arizona audit, so what you’re seeing here is about to metastasize across the country.”

Watch the interview here:

