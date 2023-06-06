Conservative commentator Charlie Sykes on Monday broke down four developments in the federal investigation into Donald Trump’s mishandling of classified documents that show how things have just “gotten very, very real” for the former president.

“The bleep just got real, right?” MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace asked Sykes, the founder of The Bulwark news network.

Sykes agreed they had.

“There are a lot of things that we don’t know about this investigation, there are a lot of things still shrouded,” the pundit acknowledged.

But Sykes then highlighted a judge’s ruling that prosecutors can pierce assertions of attorney-client privilege in the case; the significance of special counsel Jack Smith sitting in on a meeting between Justice Department officials and Trump lawyers; the reconvening of the grand jury in the investigation; and the fact Trump is “losing his mind” on social media with “all-caps screeds from Mar-a-Lago.”

“All these are scraps of evidence,” he said. “We don’t know what the prosecutors are going to do. We don’t know what the charges will be, what the headline will be. But we do know it’s gotten very very real.”

Trump himself on Monday appeared to suggest he was close to being charged in the case, one of many legal issues he is facing.

The former president remains under criminal investigation for trying to overturn his 2020 election loss in Georgia and over his role in the Jan. 6 insurrection. He is also expected to face trial in 2024 over the Stormy Daniels hush money payment probe.

