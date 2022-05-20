Conservative Pundit Points Out The Republican 'Weak Spot’ For 2022 Midterms

Democrats should seek to capitalize on Republicans’ stance (or lack thereof) on tackling domestic terrorism, conservative commentator Charlie Sykes said Thursday.

It’s a “weak spot” for the GOP ahead of the 2022 midterm elections that “ought to be a major issue” brought by Democrats, the founder of The Bulwark news network told MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace.

An overwhelming majority of House Republicans this week voted against legislation that seeks to prevent homegrown extremism, with attacks and plots from the far-right currently outpacing those from any other group.

It’s “the weak spot that, in fact, this is the party of law and order, this is a party that spent decades stressing that they were strong about terrorism, but who are the terrorists now? What is the threat?” he asked.

Sykes suggested Republicans perhaps have a “guilty consciousness that if they took an aggressive position on this, that it might ensnare some of their allies and they might be held accountable for some of their own rhetoric.”