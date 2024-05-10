PoliticsDonald Trumpcharlie sykes

Conservative Pundit Bluntly Sums Up What Trump Really Wants From A Vice President

Charlie Sykes threw a jab at one of the “vice presidential wannabes” while he was at it.
Josephine Harvey
By 

Assignment Editor, HuffPost

Conservative commentator Charlie Sykes said Donald Trump is seeking “slavish loyalty” from whoever he picks as a vice presidential candidate.

As possible contenders continue “auditioning” for the role, Sykes said on MSNBC Wednesday, “the ghost of Mike Pence hangs over all of this.”

Sykes continued, “Because Donald Trump doesn’t want just loyalty. He wants slavish loyalty. He wants a guarantee that ... the vice president ... [who is] the one person he cannot fire, will in fact do his bidding, will do the tough things, will do the difficult, courageous things, like, for example, ignore the law.”

He added, “And it is interesting how willing all of these vice presidential wannabes are in basically saying yes, Donald, we will say and do anything. We will use your words. We will kill puppies for you, just to show how tough we are.”

Sykes was referring to South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, who shared in her new book that she once shot her puppy in a gravel pit because it had behavioral issues. Noem was reportedly on Trump’s VP shortlist at one point.

Former Vice President Mike Pence has said he “cannot in good conscience” endorse Trump for the 2024 election, citing “profound differences” on a range of issues, including his role on Jan. 6, 2021.

Pence and Trump’s relationship soured after the former vice president declined to help Trump overturn the 2020 election.

Contenders to join Trump’s 2024 ticket are said to include Reps. Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.) and Byron Donalds (R-Fla.), North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum (R), and Sens. Tim Scott (R-S.C.), Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) and J.D. Vance (R-Ohio).

