Charlie Watts' Death Drums Up Lots Of Twitter Tributes

Legendary rock drummer Charlie Watts died Tuesday at a London hospital and his death has left a void in the music world.
A post on the Rolling Stones’ Twitter page called Watts both a “cherished husband, father and grandfather” and “one of the greatest drummers of his generation.”
Moments after Watts’ death was announced, Twitter tributes poured in from friends and admirers.
