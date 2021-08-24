ENTERTAINMENT

Charlie Watts' Death Drums Up Lots Of Twitter Tributes

Ringo Starr, Bryan Adams and Liz Phair are among the musical luminaries who paid their respects to the Rolling Stones' legendary drummer.

Legendary rock drummer Charlie Watts died Tuesday at a London hospital and his death has left a void in the music world.

A post on the Rolling Stones’ Twitter page called Watts both a “cherished husband, father and grandfather” and “one of the greatest drummers of his generation.”

Moments after Watts’ death was announced, Twitter tributes poured in from friends and admirers. 

