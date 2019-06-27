'Charlie's Angels' Reboot Trailer Brings The Action, Wigs And Ariana Grande

Good morning to the “Charlie’s Angels” reboot only.

Sixteen years after Cameron Diaz, Lucy Liu and Drew Barrymore played the iconic trio of international super spies — and many more years since the original television show — a new crop of angels is reporting for duty.

The trailer for the upcoming reboot, directed by Elizabeth Banks, who also stars as Bosley in this version, arrived on Thursday morning with a bang ― we mean that quite literally ― as Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott and Ella Balinska take on hordes of bad guys, sport even more wigs and, yes, receive orders from the titular speaker box.

And if this first look is any indication, the film — which Stewart has teased as being more “grounded” — still looks like plenty of fun, balancing wild action set pieces with quippy dialogue and globe-trotting.

The trailer also pays homage to the early aughts iteration of the franchise by showcasing, in a blink-and-you-missed-it moment, various costumes that Diaz, Liu and Barrymore wore in the previous films.

And if that’s not enough to get you in the theater, the trailer also features a brand-new collaboration between Miley Cyrus, Lana Del Rey and Ariana Grande, who is co-executive producing the soundtrack.

“To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before” heartthrob Noah Centineo and “X-Men” actor Patrick Stewart also star.

“Charlie’s Angels” hits theaters Nov. 15.