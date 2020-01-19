Charlize Theron Rocks Diamond Hair Accessory At SAG Awards For A Genius Reason

Charlize Theron didn’t have time to get her roots done before the 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards ― so her stylist introduced a genius hair hack.

The actor, who was nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role in a Motion Picture for her performance in “Bombshell,” glittered on the red carpet Sunday night in a sparkling Givenchy Haute Couture crop top and black maxi skirt ensemble. She wore her hair in a sleek bun with a diamond hair accessory lining her center part.

During red carpet interviews, Theron revealed the accessory was actually a 3-carat Tiffany & Co. diamond bracelet, which her stylist Adir Abergel suggested as a way of distracting attention from her dark roots. The hairpiece was paired with diamond earrings, bracelets and rings also from the brand.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP Charlize Theron sparkles at the 26th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles.

“I didn’t have time to do my roots. So my lovely friend Adir said, ‘Why don’t we throw a Tiffany necklace or bracelet in there,’” Theron told People magazine on the red carpet.

The actor also revealed in an interview with Access that she truly left her glow-up to the last minute.

“I was on my knees in the back seat of a car getting dressed five minutes ago,” she said, also laughing that she broke from wearing a conventional gown to the event. “I’m in a crop top, people!” she joked.

Abergel, her stylist, said the whole look was 1920s inspired.“First off, I saw her incredible Givenchy gown, and it reminded me of the 1920s, so my brain immediately wanted to give her short haircut a new twist,” stylist Abergel told Refinery29. “We had no time to dye her roots, so I was like, OK, let’s put on a bracelet.”

Gregg DeGuire via Getty Images Theron's full SAG Awards look.