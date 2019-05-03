Parody fans will have what they’re having.

Host James Corden and “Long Shot” costars Charlize Theron and Seth Rogen quickly recreated 20 romantic comedy classics on “The Late Late Show” Thursday.

But none was more memorable than Theron’s reenactment of “When Harry Met Sally.”

Theron filled in perfectly as Meg Ryan’s character Sally faking an orgasm at the deli. Rogen played Billy Crystal’s Harry.

Hey, if they ever do a sequel and Ryan isn’t available, Theron ought to lobby for the part.