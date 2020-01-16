Charlize Theron Reveals The Worst Date She’s Ever Had And It’s So Incredibly Weird

Well, this date truly stunk.

Charlize Theron appeared on Wednesday’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” where the Oscar-winning actor and host Jimmy Kimmel discussed their obsession with “The Bachelor.”

Things took a sharp swerve into Bonkers Town, however, when Kimmel asked the “Bombshell” star if she’d ever gone on any dates that were as cringeworthy as the ones seen on the popular dating reality show.

“I went on a date in my 20s with this guy who was really, super handsome,” Theron began. “I was really into it. And he picked me up for dinner, we went and had dinner. It was lovely. I was like, ‘This is going really well.’ And he drove me home, and you know, I kind of signaled that I was in for a kiss.”

And this is when things got really weird.

“He pulled over by my house,” she explained. “And we started kissing and it was really good. And then, he pulled away and whispered, ‘Make out with my nose.’”

Theron then burst into a fit of laughter.

As she wiped away tears from laughing, she said that she could never forget that date because she’s “yet to meet another person who likes have somebody make out with their nose.”

When a flabbergasted Kimmel asked if her date was joking, Theron asserted that the guy was “really into” the idea. She went on to explain what happened after he asked her to snog his schnoz.

“I started giggling, ’cause [the kissing] was good! So, I didn’t want to mess it up,” Theron said. “So I gave him a little peck on the nose and he was like, ‘No, make out with it.’”

And of course, after Kimmel finished sniffing out the story, he had the perfect response:

“Wow,” the host said. “The bachelorette gets a rose, you got a nose.”

Theoron admitted last year that she’s “shockingly single” and just wants a potential suitors to “grow a pair and step up.” Nose Dude apparently didn’t.