'Shockingly' Single Charlize Theron Wants Someone To 'Grow A Pair' And Ask Her Out

Somewhat unbelievably the atomic blonde and generally dynamite actress Charlize Theron says her dating life is about as bleak as a “Mad Max” dystopian wasteland.

The Oscar winner revealed she’s had trouble locking down a date of late, and urged potential suitors to “grow a pair and step up” if they’d like a chance with her.

“I’ve been single for 10 years. It’s not a long shot. Somebody just needs to grow a pair and step up,” the actress told “Entertainment Tonight” at CinemaCon in Las Vegas on Thursday. “I’m shockingly available.”

“She’s out there,” her “Long Shot” co-star Seth Rogen added in the interview, to which Theron quipped, “I’ve made it very clear.”

Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP Charlize Theron poses at the 25th Annual ELLE Women in Hollywood Celebration in 2018.

The “Tully” star seems to be rewriting some of her dating history, given that she was reportedly engaged to Sean Penn as recently as 2014. She even gushed over Penn at the same Cinema Con event in 2015, telling “ET,” “I’m in a great relationship ... I’m really happy.”

The two actors split later that year amid rumors that Theron “ghosted” Penn, who she once described as the “love of my life.”

“There is a need to sensationalize things,” she said of the breakup in WSJ magazine. “When you leave a relationship there has to be some f**king crazy story or some crazy drama. And the f**king ghosting thing, like literally, I still don’t even know what it is. It’s just its own beast.”

Thomas Niedermueller/Life Ball 2015 via Getty Images Sean Penn and Charlize Theron attend the AIDS Solidarity Gala together in 2015.

Theron, who has two children, Jackson, 7, and August, 3, was linked to Third Eye Blind frontman Stephan Jenkins early in her career. She dated actor Stuart Townsend for nearly a decade after meeting on the set of their film “Trapped” in 2002.

The actress previously opened up about how becoming a mom changed her perspective on dating, explaining that parenting became the biggest priority in her life.