Charlize Theron Transforms Into Megyn Kelly In Tense 'Bombshell' Trailer

Since she’s already played a man-killing serial murderer (and won an Oscar for it!), should we really be surprised that, for her latest trick, Charlize Theron has convincingly transformed into Megyn Kelly?

The trailer for “Bombshell,” which takes aim at the Roger Ailes sexual harassment at Fox News from the perspective of the network’s female employees, arrived on Wednesday in an elevator full of facial prosthetics and wigs.

Directed by Jay Roach with a script from Charles Randolph, the film follows Kelly (Theron) and Gretchen Carlson (Nicole Kidman), who brought a lawsuit against Ailes in 2016 claiming she was fired for rebuffing his sexual advances, as well as composite character Kayla Pospisil (Margot Robbie), an associate producer created for the film.

In the trailer, the three gather in an elevator, trading tense glances as they descend to the floor where Ailes’ office is located.

“Hot in here,” Kidman, sporting a notable nose prosthetic, says as the ride seemingly goes on forever, before stepping out with Robbie.

The film, the latest project to explore the life of the cable news giant, will take a “revealing look inside the most powerful and controversial media empire of all time; Fox News, and the explosive story of the women who brought down the infamous man who created it,” according to the film’s logline.

“Bombshell,” which hits theaters in December 2019, also stars John Lithgow as Ailes, Malcolm McDowell as Rupert Murdoch, Connie Britton, Allison Janney, Mark Duplass, Alice Eve and Rob Delaney.